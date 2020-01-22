Clemson's 2020 football schedule released
CLEMSON | Clemson's 2020 football schedule was released by the Atlantic Coast Conference Wednesday morning, a slate that calls for the Tigers to open in Atlanta versus Georgia Tech on a Thursday night.
September 3: at Georgia Tech (Thursday)
September 12: LOUISVILLE
September 19: AKRON
September 26: VIRGINIA
October 2: at Boston College (Friday)
October 10: at Florida State
October 17: N.C. STATE
October 24: SYRACUSE
October 31: OPEN DATE
November 7: at Notre Dame
November 14: THE CITADEL
November 21: at Wake Forest
November 28: SOUTH CAROLINA
Clemson has a league-leading 19 ACC Championships with Florida State the next closest with 15 conference titles. The Seminoles last won an ACC title six years ago.
Clemson will go into the 2020 season again a National Championship contender. The Tigers have won two national titles over the last half decade, making the College Football Playoffs for five consecutive years.
Clemson is 69-5 over the last half decade. That is the best record in college football.
