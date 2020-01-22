News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-22 08:07:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Clemson's 2020 football schedule released

Tigerillustrated.com
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON | Clemson's 2020 football schedule was released by the Atlantic Coast Conference Wednesday morning, a slate that calls for the Tigers to open in Atlanta versus Georgia Tech on a Thursday night.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

September 3: at Georgia Tech (Thursday)

September 12: LOUISVILLE

September 19: AKRON

September 26: VIRGINIA

October 2: at Boston College (Friday)

October 10: at Florida State

October 17: N.C. STATE

October 24: SYRACUSE

October 31: OPEN DATE

November 7: at Notre Dame

November 14: THE CITADEL

November 21: at Wake Forest

November 28: SOUTH CAROLINA

ALSO SEE: Wednesday Insider Notes | Clemson's recruiting class signees | Clemson's junior commitments

Clemson has a league-leading 19 ACC Championships with Florida State the next closest with 15 conference titles. The Seminoles last won an ACC title six years ago.

Clemson is again a National Championship contender in 2020. The Tigers will seek their fourth National Title this fall.
Clemson is again a National Championship contender in 2020. The Tigers will seek their fourth National Title this fall. (Getty)

Clemson will go into the 2020 season again a National Championship contender. The Tigers have won two national titles over the last half decade, making the College Football Playoffs for five consecutive years.

Clemson is 69-5 over the last half decade. That is the best record in college football.

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to see all of our officially licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}