Clemson has a league-leading 19 ACC Championships with Florida State the next closest with 15 conference titles. The Seminoles last won an ACC title six years ago.

CLEMSON | Clemson's 2020 football schedule was released by the Atlantic Coast Conference Wednesday morning, a slate that calls for the Tigers to open in Atlanta versus Georgia Tech on a Thursday night.

Clemson will go into the 2020 season again a National Championship contender. The Tigers have won two national titles over the last half decade, making the College Football Playoffs for five consecutive years.

Clemson is 69-5 over the last half decade. That is the best record in college football.

