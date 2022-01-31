Clemson's 2022 football schedule unveiled

The 2022 regular season slate will of course conclude with a home finale versus intrastate rival South Carolina. The Tigers have won seven in a row from the Gamecocks.

Clemson, which has produced 11 consecutive seasons of at least 10 wins under head coach Dabo Swinney , will kick off its 2022 schedule with a conference game in Atlanta against longtime Coastal Division rival Georgia Tech. The matchup with the Yellow Jackets will take place on a Monday.

CLEMSON -- Clemson's 2022 football schedule is out. The Tigers' upcoming slate for the fall was released by the ACC Network Monday evening.

Clemson's spring game will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. The scrimmage will be televised by the ACC Network.

2022 SCHEDULE NOTES (released by Clemson's football office)

** Clemson is once again scheduled to play 10 Power Five Conference opponents. During Clemson's active 11-year streak of 10-win seasons, Clemson has played 130 games against Power Five foes — the most in the country — and leads the nation with 110 wins against Power Five teams in that span. The 2022 season will be Clemson's 21st consecutive season facing at least 10 Power Five opponents.

** Clemson enters the season with an active winning streak against 10 of the 12 teams on its schedule. Clemson has active winning streaks against Furman (31), Wake Forest (13), Boston College (11), Georgia Tech (seven), Louisville (seven), South Carolina (seven), Florida State (six), Syracuse (four), Louisiana Tech (three), Miami (three) and Notre Dame (one). NC State won its most recent meeting with Clemson in 2021.

** After a six-game home slate and a marquee neutral-site season opener a year ago, Clemson is scheduled to host its customary seven-game home slate in 2022. Clemson has staged at least six games at Death Valley every year since 2000. In the College Football Playoff era (since 2014), Clemson is 53-1 at home, the most home wins (and top home winning percentage) in the country. Clemson’s school-record and national-best 34-game active home winning streak is the 15th-longest home winning streak in major college football history.

** Clemson has won at least six home games for a national-best 11 straight seasons. The next longest streak of six-plus home wins in the country entering 2022 is five years (Notre Dame).

** Clemson’s season opener on Labor Day will be Clemson’s 26th Monday game all-time but only its 10th regular season Monday game in school history.

** Clemson is 14-11 all-time in Monday games, including a a 6-3 record in Monday regular season games.

** The Monday night game will be Clemson’s first since a 24-18 Labor Day win vs. Florida State in the 2007 season opener.

** Clemson is 94-24-8 all-time in season openers, including victories in 11 of its last 13 season debuts.Clemson will open the season on the road for the third time since 2016, including No. 2 Clemson’s 19-13 win at Auburn in 2016 and No. 1 Clemson’s 37-13 win at Wake Forest in 2020.

** Clemson will open the season against an ACC opponent for only the 15th time since the conference’s founding in 1953.

** Clemson is 11-2-1 against ACC opponents in Week 1 contests all-time, including a 52-14 home win against Georgia Tech in 2019.

** The season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, will be Clemson’s 19th game in an NFL stadium since 2015.

** Clemson has won 15 of its last 21 games in NFL stadiums and is 18-10 in NFL stadiums under Head Coach Dabo Swinney, including a 2-0 record in Atlanta in games played at the old Georgia Dome.

** The 2022 season marks the ninth time in 11 years that Clemson has opened conference play on the road. Clemson has won each of its last seven conference openers since 2015, the longest conference-opener winning streak in school history. It will mark the fifth time in the last seven years that Georgia Tech will be Clemson’s first ACC opponent of the season (2016, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022). Clemson holds an 11-2 mark against Georgia Tech in ACC openers since the ACC’s first season in 1953.

** Clemson will play four of its first five ACC games on the road. It marks only the fifth time since the ACC's first season in 1953 that Clemson will play four of its first five conference games on the road, joining the 1956, 1986, 1988 and 1990 seasons. Clemson posted a combined record of 11-4-1 in the four road games in the first five conference games of a season in those four years.

** Clemson's five-day turnaround between the Georgia Tech and Furman games will be Clemson's quickest turnaround between games since 2016, when Clemson played a Thursday game against Georgia Tech following a Saturday game against South Carolina State.

** Clemson's Nov. 5 game against Notre Dame will come following an open date. Since joining the ACC as a charter member in 1953, Clemson has played 62 regular season games following open dates. The Tigers are 43-19 in those contests.

** Clemson will end the regular season on a three-game homestand, Clemson's first since facing The Citadel, Virginia and Miami (Fla.) in three straight home games early in the 2020 season. It will represent Clemson's first time ending a regular season with three consecutive home games since 2012, when Clemson hosted Maryland, NC State and South Carolina to end the regular season.

** When South Carolina visits Death Valley on Nov. 26, a total of 1,463 days will have elapsed between Clemson home games in the rivalry. It will represent the longest elapsed time between Clemson home games in the series since the rivalry transitioned to a home-and-home format in 1960.

** For only third time in the last 13 years, Clemson will not play multiple SEC opponents in the regular season. Clemson has played multiple SEC foes in regular season play every year since 2010 with exception of 2015, 2020 and 2022, all years in which Clemson's schedule included Notre Dame as part of the Irish’s ACC scheduling agreement.

** Clemson enters the season 13-5 against SEC opponents in the College Football Playoff era, including an 11-2 mark in regular season play against SEC teams during that time frame.

** Clemson will face three head coaches for the first time: Louisiana Tech’s Sonny Cumbie, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman and Miami’s Mario Cristobal. Clemson has won its most recent game against eight of the other nine head coaches on the schedule with exception of NC State’s Dave Doeren, against whom Clemson is 8-1 all-time.

** Since 2015, Clemson is 24-4 against head coaches who are facing Clemson for the first time, including Clemson wins in 18 of its last 20 such contests.

