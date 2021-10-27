Clemson's bell curve

Dabo Swinney has won five in a row from Florida State and is a 10-point favorite this weekend. (AP)

Over Brent Venables' first nine seasons, we can't recall an instance of him getting weepy in a press conference. Twice this season -- at N.C. State, after Bryan Bresee's season-ending knee injury, and earlier this week in response to Bockhorst's season-ending knee injury -- Venables became choked up and had to stop to compose himself. Amid all that, we don't get the sense that this thing has gone off the rails. We don't get the feeling that the people inside the football building are as eager as some on the outside to go ahead, chalk up the season as an abject failure and fast-forward to making the changes necessary to getting Clemson back where it wants to be. That, of course, is going to be the most fascinating and captivating question moving forward with a seventh consecutive playoff appearance off the table and seemingly slim chances of a seventh straight ACC title. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! It is hard to see Dabo Swinney standing totally pat with his staff and his record of not bringing in transfers. Beyond that, it is impossible to predict the extent of whatever changes he will make after the season. The extent could be determined in part by what happens from this point forward. Because yes, there are still games to be played and still reason to think this season could end up producing some positive vibes and an upward trajectory. Six years ago, when elite status was all new and Clemson was a media darling as it was putting the finishing touches on an undefeated regular season, Swinney was asked about his proactive mindset and the vision that lifted Clemson from a reactionary underachiever into a forward-thinking trendsetter. Plans had just been announced for the building of the $55 million operations facility, and the football program was known as a pioneer in the social-media space. This was when the thought of a mere one trip to the playoffs was enough to bring lasting glee to Clemson fans. They had beaten Florida State for the first time since 2011, and it felt like the Tigers were eclipsing the giant Jimbo Fisher had built. The five-game losing streak to South Carolina had been snapped the previous season, and now Steve Spurrier had walked away from the Gamecocks midseason. Clemson wasn't just the hot new thing. Events elsewhere were crystallizing the idea that it was also an ascending monster that had been methodically built over time, with no corners cut, and was built to last. And something Swinney said then on the way to the top might tell us something about his big-picture view of where things stand at present. “In the business world, you look at the old bell curve of a business," he said in November of 2015. "You’ve got the birth. You’ve got the growth. You’ve got plateau. You’ve got decline. And you’ve got death. Those great businesses out there, those great programs, they don’t plateau. So how do you do that? You have to constantly reinvent, reinvest, reset, learn, grow. You change. You have to do that. You don’t just change to change, but you have to always challenge yourself each and every year and make sure, 'OK, this may be how we’ve done it, but is it still the right way?' At least ask those type of questions. "I think every successful business, every consistent program, that’s a mentality. You can’t be satisfied. Because just as soon as you think you’ve arrived and you’re satisfied, then you plateau and then the next thing you know you’re on that decline. Now you’re not paying attention to the little things. You don’t have the sense of urgency because you’re fat and happy. And then it’s death. The business is closed, or whatever.” Even from an objective outside perspective, it seems preposterous to conclude this is the death of a program or anything close to it. A 4-3 record is startling almost solely because of the sustained, stupendous achievement that preceded it -- a 79-7 record and two national titles from 2015-20, with two of the losses coming to the greatest dynasty the game has ever seen (Alabama) and one to perhaps the greatest offense the game has ever seen (LSU).