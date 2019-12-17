Clemson's junior commitments
50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic Christmas gift!
These junior prospects won't sign tomorrow, but they're already committed to Clemson for the following recruiting cycle.
ALSO SEE: National Signing Day Eve Update | How college football factories work | Clemson's verbal commitments for this cycle | Tigerillustrated.com subscribers weigh in on recruiting
CLEMSON'S JUNIOR COMMITMENTS
IN STOCK NOW: Just in time for Christmas! Men's Nike Black Clemson Free Metcon 2 Shoes! Click HERE to see the shoes and everything in inventory!