Earlier this month we wrote about the interesting questions that Clemson's offense faces in regards to player leadership. Teams need their best players to be their best leaders, and it will be fascinating to see which ones rise to the top in both categories.

In contrast, that shouldn't be an issue with this defense.

If anything, the tough part would be figuring out who the alpha voice or voices will be.

There are high-profile veterans at just about every position across the defensive front. And there's always the chance that presents its own problem. But what it should do is make life easier for first-year defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.