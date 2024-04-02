BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson's football program is putting a concerted effort into drawing fans to Death Valley for Saturday's spring game.

Yes, it's common and even sensible to say spring games don't generally reveal anything important because of the split teams, vanilla schemes and such.

But it's hard to look back at the details from last year and say they didn't provide some substantial foreshadowing.

CLEMSON's MOST IMPORTANT SALES PITCH FOR SATURDAY's SPRING GAME (For subscribers-only)

*********************

