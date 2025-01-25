Jones, Wiggins step up in Clemson's 72-57 win over Va. Tech

Clemson's Del Jones and Chauncey Wiggins are shown here Saturday in Blacksburg at Cassell Coliseum. (Photo by Peter Casey - USA Today Network)

That’s when Chase Hunter—despite being less than 100-percent and opening 0-for-3 from deep—entered the game and made an impact. In 10 minutes, he added two points, but a steal, two assists, and mere presence on the floor opened up space, helping the Tigers’ offense find its rhythm and seal the win. Del Jones took advantage of the space and stole the show late. The true freshman scored eight straight points in just 90 seconds, pushing Clemson’s lead back to 15 with 4:02 to play. He finished with a career-high 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, adding five rebounds, two assists, and just one turnover in a career-high 23 minutes; Jones continues to earn Brad Brownell’s trust in crucial situations. Chauncey Wiggins stepped up in Hunter’s absence and showed flashes of the player Clemson fans have been waiting for. The 6’10” “sharpshooter” led the Tigers with 16 points, including 10 in the first half. He hit four triples, grabbed five rebounds, and logged a career-high 34 minutes. Virginia Tech’s top scorer, Tobi Lawal, hit foul trouble, picking up his fourth with 8:19 left. By the time he returned at the six-minute mark, Clemson’s lead was back to double digits. He finished with 14 points and six boards in 25 minutes, but it wasn’t enough. The Hokies rotated heavily, with 10 players logging nine or more minutes, and no one playing more than 28. Clemson dominated the paint, outscoring Virginia Tech 36-20 down low and winning the rebounding battle by seven. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Viktor Lakhin had another strong outing, finishing with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, five rebounds, a block, and a steal. Our off topics forum Ian Schieffelin filled the stat sheet despite struggling offensively. He had six points on 2-of-6 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists, and a block.