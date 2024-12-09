BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Nolan Hauser's 56-yard field goal squeezed over the crossbar late Saturday night put a cool $4 million into Clemson's coffers, an automatic for every school appearing in the first round of the 12-team college football playoff.

Of course, many more millions are at stake for the Tigers in the coming weeks. And we've got those figures in this feature.

Also, the fact that Clemson would pocket every penny of it is a function of Clemson and Florida State successfully pushing the ACC to allow the big football dogs to have a bigger share to eat, as this is the first year of the "success initiative" that allows the ACC's high-achieving teams to get all the playoff money they generate.

So sitting home during the playoff gets expensive during the revenue-sharing era.

But for Clemson, it's the perfect time to not have to share its playoff revenue with Florida State, Wake Forest, Boston College and plenty others who did nothing to earn it.

Much more here ...

CLEMSON's PLAYOFF PAYOFF (For subscribers-only)