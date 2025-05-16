FOUR-STAR ANDERSON TO CLEMSON

He also held offers from Tennessee, UNC, USC, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Florida, Virginia, Georgia Tech, and Missouri among others.

Anderson (6-2, 185) picked the Tigers over South Carolina and Michigan.

Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman safety Kentavion Anderson announced his commitment to Clemson Friday afternoon. Anderson had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Clemson has secured its big instate recruiting victory for this class.

Anderson landed an offer from South Carolina after running a 4.39 40 at its late July combine and camp.

Tigerillustrated.com then introduced him as a prominent prospect to know for the next class in October, despite Clemson's apparent lack of involvement to that point.

Anderson subsequently attended the Tigers' games against Virginia and South Carolina, finally netting an offer in late December.

"It meant a lot, getting offered by your dream school," Anderson told Tigerillustrated.com in the aftermath.

Dorman emerged as a Clemson pipeline for a significant stretch of the Dabo Swinney era, producing offensive linemen Brandon Thomas, Jordan McFadden and Mason Trotter along with receivers Charone Peake and Adam Humphries.

Anderson went to a South Carolina junior day in January.

But Clemson pulled Anderson back in for a final visit before the end of the January contact period, and Anderson hit it off with new defensive coordinator Tom Allen.

Safeties coach Mickey Conn stayed at the forefront of Anderson's recruitment, and Clemson capitalized on its momentum with his return for the program's Elite Retreat junior day in early March.

Anderson proceeded to shut down his recruitment and revealed plans to announce his college choice on his birthday.

So Conn ultimately went 2-for-2 coming out of the Elite Retreat, netting a tandem of Anderson with Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy four-star Kaden Gebhardt.

As we told subscribers this morning, Conn was by Dorman on Wednesday and again this morning.