Published Oct 15, 2024
Clemson's QB Search Underway: The Candidates
Default Avatar
Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

The search is underway.

Clemson is back in the market for a quarterback following Monday's decommitment from Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick four-star Blake Hebert.

We have reported the Tigers will dip back into the high school ranks for a prospect for this recruiting class.

Dabo Swinney stands on the principle that Clemson's recruiting will always be relational rather than transactional under his watch, and we believe that to be instructive for how the Tigers will proceed in finding a replacement as well.

With that, Tigerillustrated.com digs into five candidates to whom the Tigers could turn and where things stand with each situation currently:

CLEMSON's QB SEARCH UNDERWAY: THE CANDIDATES (For subscribers-only)

