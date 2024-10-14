Clemson loses QB commit

Clemson lost one of its commitments Monday evening, as Grennwich (CT) four-star Blake Hebert announced his intentions to sign with Notre Dame.

"I’d like to start by thanking the Clemson coaching staff as well as the program itself for all they have done for me. With that being said, I have chosen to withdraw my commitment and will spend my next 4 years at another institution," said Hebert in a statement from a social media account.

Monday Night Blake Hebert Nuggets (members-only forum)

Hebert, billed No. 3 overall regardless of position in the state of Connecticut by Rivals.com, is rated 17th nationally among pro-style QBs by the network.

His departure leaves Clemson with 13 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class.

Hebert committed to the Tigers in June of 2023 following his performance and subsequent offer at the Dabo Swinney Camp, citing offers from Notre Dame, Auburn, South Carolina, Penn State, UNC, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and more at the time.

Clemson has two junior quarterbacks committed in Tait Reynolds of Queen Creek (Ariz.) and Brock Bradley of Birmingham, Ala. Rivals.com rates Reynolds as the top football recruit in the state of Arizona and ninth nationally among dual-threat QB prospects. Bradley is rated 22nd overall regardless of position in the state of Alabama.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on this story in our Tuesday Insider.

CLEMSON'S 2025 VERBAL COMMITMENTS

1. (RB) Gideon Davidson (5-11, 185) Lynchburg, Va.

2. (OL) Easton Ware (6-5, 285) Lynchburg, Va.

3. (TE) Logan Brooking (6-4, 235) Savannah, Ga.

4. (WR) JuJu Preston (6-0, 175) Woodbridge, Va.

5. (DL) Amare Adams (6-4, 285) Florence, S.C.

6. (ATH) Marquise Henderson (5-10, 170) Honea Path, S.C.

7. (DL) Ari Watford (6-5, 235) Norfolk, Va.

8. (OL) Braydon Jacobs (6-7, 320) Buford, Ga.

9. (DB) Tae Harris (6-0, 200) Cedertown, Ga.

10. (DB) Graceson Littleton (6-0, 175) Tampa, Fla.

11. (OL) Rowan Byrne (6-6, 305) New Rochelle, N.Y.

12. (LB) Logan Anderson (6-2, 223) Fyffe, Ala.

13. (DL) Makhi Williams-Lee (6-2, 280) Atlanta, Ga.

********************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!