Clemson is currently on spring break after nearly two weeks of workouts. The Tigers are again expected to be a national title contender and another College Football Playoff participant in 2021.

The Tigers have no doubt become a recruiting power in recent years, but how much talent was on the roster 20 years ago?

In the third installment of this in-depth series, Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at Clemson's starting personnel 20 years ago this spring with additional recruiting nuggets and star ratings out of high school.

ALSO SEE: Clemson's talent level 10 years ago - Part 1 | Clemson's talent level 10 years ago - Part 2