Clemson safety out for the year

CLEMSON -- Clemson junior defensive back Lannden Zanders is done for the year, head football coach Dabo Swinney said Monday night. Zanders is headed for a second shoulder surgery after suffering an injury against Georgia in the season-opener. It is the same shoulder he injured a year ago that required surgery at the conclusion of the season.

Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

The Shelby (N.C.) native registered just two tackles Saturday night in Charlotte, logging just five snaps from scrimmage.

ALSO SEE: MONDAY INSIDER | Monday Clemson Football Nuggets | In-state 4-star still hearing from Clemson | A season of patience | Clemson's commitments

Zanders, who was billed as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com out of high school, started nine games in 2020, logging just under 400 snaps. He has 55 tackles and over 500 snaps in his career. He did not red-shirt, working in 14 games as a true freshman in 2019.

True freshman safety Andrew Mukuba is slated to make his second consecutive start this weekend. Mukuba registered eight tackles in 59 snaps against the Bulldogs. Juniors Joseph Charleston and Jalyn Phillips are expected to carry the lion's share of the snaps at free safety.

Clemson hosts South Carolina State on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!