TigerIllustrated - Clemson slides back in new AP Poll

Following a double overtime loss to Notre Dame (7-0, 6-0) in South Bend (Ind.) Saturday night, Clemson (7-1, 6-1) has fallen back a few notches in this week's updated Associated Press Poll.

The Tigers, who will enjoy an open date on Saturday (Nov. 14), come in this week at No. 4 in the poll, trailing Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State respectfully.

Clemson and the Irish could meet again in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game in December.