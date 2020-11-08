TigerIllustrated - Clemson slides back in new AP Poll

Clemson slides back in new AP Poll
Following a double overtime loss to Notre Dame (7-0, 6-0) in South Bend (Ind.) Saturday night, Clemson (7-1, 6-1) has fallen back a few notches in this week's updated Associated Press Poll.
The Tigers, who will enjoy an open date on Saturday (Nov. 14), come in this week at No. 4 in the poll, trailing Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State respectfully.
Clemson and the Irish could meet again in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game in December.
THIS WEEK's ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami
10. Indiana
11. Oregon
12. Georgia
13. Wisconsin
14. Oklahoma State
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Marshall
17. Iowa State
18. Oklahoma
19. SMU
20. USC
21. Texas
22. Liberty
23. Northwestern
24. Auburn
25. Louisiana
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona State 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise State 5, Appalachian State 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1
