TigerIllustrated - Clemson slides back in new AP Poll

{{ timeAgo('2020-11-08 13:06:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Clemson slides back in new AP Poll

Following a double overtime loss to Notre Dame (7-0, 6-0) in South Bend (Ind.) Saturday night, Clemson (7-1, 6-1) has fallen back a few notches in this week's updated Associated Press Poll.

The Tigers, who will enjoy an open date on Saturday (Nov. 14), come in this week at No. 4 in the poll, trailing Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State respectfully.

Clemson and the Irish could meet again in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game in December.

THIS WEEK's ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Oregon

12. Georgia

13. Wisconsin

14. Oklahoma State

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Marshall

17. Iowa State

18. Oklahoma

19. SMU

20. USC

21. Texas

22. Liberty

23. Northwestern

24. Auburn

25. Louisiana

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona State 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise State 5, Appalachian State 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1

{{ article.author_name }}