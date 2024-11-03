Clemson slips to No. 19 in latest AP Poll

in other news
CLEMSON -- For the second straight week Clemson fell in the Associated Press Poll.
Following a double-digit home loss to Louisville Saturday night, the Tigers (6-2, 5-1) slid back to No. 19 in the updated AP Poll, released Sunday shortly after 2 p.m. ET.
Clemson, which debuted the season at No. 14 in the poll, will travel to Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2) on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. ET game. The game will be televised by ESPN.
AP POLL (November 3)
1. Oregon (62 first place votes)
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Penn State
7. Tennessee
8. Indiana
9. BYU
10. Notre Dame
11. Alabama
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. LSU
15. Texas A&M
16. Ole Miss
17. Iowa State
18. Army
19. Clemson
20. Washington State
21. Colorado
22. Kansas State
23. Pittsburgh
24. Vanderbilt
25. Louisville
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Missouri 81, South Carolina 58, Tulane 41, UNLV 9, Louisiana-Lafayette 9, Washington 4, Arizona St. 3, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2.
