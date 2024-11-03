Clemson slips to No. 19 in latest AP Poll

CLEMSON -- For the second straight week Clemson fell in the Associated Press Poll.

Following a double-digit home loss to Louisville Saturday night, the Tigers (6-2, 5-1) slid back to No. 19 in the updated AP Poll, released Sunday shortly after 2 p.m. ET.

Clemson, which debuted the season at No. 14 in the poll, will travel to Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2) on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. ET game. The game will be televised by ESPN.