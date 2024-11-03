Advertisement

Our final word on Clemson - Louisville

We've got some important, last-minute, details to share with subscribers ahead of No. 11 Clemson and Louisville...

 • Larry Williams
Clemson loses four-star DB commit

Clemson lost a commitment Friday in highly-regarded defensive back Graceson Littleton of Wesley Chapel, Fla...

 • Paul Strelow
Additional nuggets on Clemson's big recruiting weekend

We have more intel to share with subscribers ahead of Clemson's big recruiting weekend, including what we have been ...

 • Sam Spiegelman
THE FORECAST

The picks are in! Block off some time to check out our always lengthy, detailed, Friday Forecast where we have an ...

 • Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Florida lineman commits to Clemson

One of the nation's top center prospects has committed to Clemson today, backing off a pledge to UCF in ...

Published Nov 3, 2024
Clemson slips to No. 19 in latest AP Poll
Tigerillustrated.com
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- For the second straight week Clemson fell in the Associated Press Poll.

Following a double-digit home loss to Louisville Saturday night, the Tigers (6-2, 5-1) slid back to No. 19 in the updated AP Poll, released Sunday shortly after 2 p.m. ET.

Clemson, which debuted the season at No. 14 in the poll, will travel to Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2) on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. ET game. The game will be televised by ESPN.

AP POLL (November 3)

1. Oregon (62 first place votes)

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Penn State

7. Tennessee

8. Indiana

9. BYU

10. Notre Dame

11. Alabama

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. LSU

15. Texas A&M

16. Ole Miss

17. Iowa State

18. Army

19. Clemson

20. Washington State

21. Colorado

22. Kansas State

23. Pittsburgh

24. Vanderbilt

25. Louisville

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Missouri 81, South Carolina 58, Tulane 41, UNLV 9, Louisiana-Lafayette 9, Washington 4, Arizona St. 3, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2.

