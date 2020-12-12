TigerIllustrated - Clemson stays perfect in 64-56 win over Alabama

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Al-Amir Dawes was Clemson's only player to reach double figures in scoring Saturday night in Atlanta. (US Presswire)

Ten different Tigers entered their names into the scoring column on the night. Al-Amir Dawes led the Tigers with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting to go along with his four rebounds and three assists. Jonathan Baehre served as the game's leading rebounder with eight boards. He also shot 4-for-9 from the floor and finished with eight points. Nick Honor and Hunter Tyson chipped in nine points apiece for Clemson. Herbert Jones led Alabama with 17 points, 11 of which came at the free throw line. The contest was a back-and-forth affair early on, but Honor sparked an offensive uptick for the Tigers by chasing down an offensive rebound and knocking down an ensuing three-ball to put Clemson ahead 13-11. Hunter Tyson then got hot and reeled off eight straight Clemson points, including two 3-pointers, and helped Clemson build an 8-point lead at 23-15. The Tigers used a 9-0 run to gain breathing room in the first half, and they went on to take a 34-30 advantage into halftime.