Clemson Student-Athletes Create Special Collection UNITY Design T-Shirt
CLEMSON | In an effort to show solidarity and continue to use their platform for change, Clemson student-athletes have joined together to create a “UNITY.” design. The mark was designed by the student-athletes and is available for sale immediately.
The movement towards creating a shirt that represents the athletic department’s unity came from a Tigers Unite town hall meeting in early July. Anthony Hines, one of Clemson’s assistant director of student-athlete development, said, “At that meeting, a group was established to come up with ideas for our movement. That’s where C.O.D.E. was reestablished and a request for a shirt was made.”
C.O.D.E. stands for Commission on Diverse Empowerment and is represented by members of every athletic team at Clemson with a unified mission of educating and highlighting the importance of cultural diversity.
“We hope this design creates more conversations within Clemson homes," said Hines. "Whether it’s with a peer or someone in your family, we hope that conversations happen about what's happening around the world and how we can change it."
The student-athletes aim to influence other schools and groups to be unified and embrace diversity on their teams and at their universities.
A portion of the proceeds will be directed to support select, local Clemson organizations that enhance Unity and Inclusion in their overall mission. A different organization will be chosen by student-athlete vote at the end of every quarter.Student-athletes will wear the “UNITY.” shirt on many game days.
