Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

CLEMSON | In an effort to show solidarity and continue to use their platform for change, Clemson student-athletes have joined together to create a “UNITY.” design. The mark was designed by the student-athletes and is available for sale immediately.

ALSO SEE: #1 Clemson @ Wake In-game Thread | Clemson - Wake Forest Forecast | What Clemson's coaches have told us this week | Clemson's verbal commitments

The movement towards creating a shirt that represents the athletic department’s unity came from a Tigers Unite town hall meeting in early July. Anthony Hines, one of Clemson’s assistant director of student-athlete development, said, “At that meeting, a group was established to come up with ideas for our movement. That’s where C.O.D.E. was reestablished and a request for a shirt was made.”

ORDER your CLEMSON UNITY shirts HERE (click on COLLEGE, then Clemson Tigers)