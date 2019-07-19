McMichael, a sophomore cornerback, played 101 snaps last season as a freshman but was overtaken by Derion Kendrick during the spring after Kendrick moved over from offense. Kendrick, a former 5-star recruit by Rivals.com , is considered the starter opposite junior A.J. Terrell .

The Tigers lost Trayvon Mullen from last season, when he teamed with Terrell to give Clemson one of the top cornerback duos in college football.

Earlier this week, coaches expressed optimism that McMichael, Mario Goodrich and LeAnthony Williams were ready to compete at corner come the start of August camp in two weeks.

Multiple sources told us McMichael had not been attending voluntary workouts in recent days.

McMichael missed part of spring practice with a hamstring injury.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed was asked Tuesday what it would take for McMichael to take that next step.

"Most of the kids we have have the tools," he said. "It's the mental aptitude to be able to retain a lot of things in the playbook, and then to make that transition to play at a high level against high-level athletes every day. In high school, you are very rarely going to see a high-level kid every week. Well, you're going to see that kid every day in practice. So just being able to make that transition from practice to the game field is going to be good for him. The time that he played last year was very good for him. It introduced him to that type of level of play."

Rivals.com billed McMichael No. 8 nationally among cornerback prospects in 2018. The Rivals100 member was ranked 53rd nationally overall regardless of position.

Clemson signed two Rivals100 cornerbacks last winter - midyear enrollee Sheridan Jones of Norfolk (Va.) and Andrew Booth of Lawrenceville, Ga. Jones was rated 11th nationally among cornerbacks, Booth, a five-star, was billed second among corners. Booth arrived on campus last month.

