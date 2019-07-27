Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International's Ajou Ajou announced his commitment Saturday following his attendance at the All-In Cookout.

Clemson has struck for its first wide receiver of this recruiting class.

Ajou (6-3, 210) picked the Tigers over Nebraska, while also citing offers from Alabama, Florida State, Penn State, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others.

He emerged as a relatively recent target for Clemson, having earned his offer via a performance on the opening day of the Dabo Swinney Camp last month.

Clemson co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott had made separate trips to check him out during the spring evaluation period.

Ajou is one of the more compelling stories this cycle. He grew up in small Brooks, Alberta, Canada, with his mother and four siblings before leaving home to transfer more than 250 miles north to an Edmonton high school that stood to increase his odds of gaining a college athletics scholarship.

He set the provincial record in the high jump and played basketball as well as learned football before heading to Clearwater Academy International – home to a bunch of imported athletes – earlier this calendar year.