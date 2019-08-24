Williams (6-3, 188), ranked No. 129 nationally by Rivals.com , picked the Tigers over Auburn, LSU, and Tennessee among others. He also held an offer from Alabama.

Clemson can now be considered to have forged a pipeline at Central, having signed a prospect from the school three cycles in a row. Five-star receiver Justyn Ross kicked off the run in 2018, followed by three-star safety Ray Thornton in the last cycle.

His addition boosts Clemson back to the No. 1 overall spot in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings, surpassing LSU.

Last summer, Williams was thought to be trending toward an Auburn commitment before Clemson offered in late July.

That compelled Williams to pump the brakes, as Clemson was known to be an offer that would resonate with him.

Williams subsequently made a considerable number of visits to campus – some as recruiting trips, others just to hang out with his former teammates.

He returned for the April spring game, then made a significant overnight stay with his mother during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. Official visits to Auburn and LSU occurred around the Clemson stay.

Tigerillustrated.com projected Williams to Clemson thereafter.