Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson held a No. 35 NET ranking and ranked 61st in RPI, but was denied a second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament after making the Sweet 16 a year ago.

The Tigers (19-13, 9-9), as a No. 2 seed, will host No. 7 seed Wright State on Tuesday at 7 p.m., the tournament announced Sunday evening. In the same bracket, No. 3 Furman will host No. 6 seed Wichita State.

CLEMSON -- For the second time in the last three years, the Clemson Tigers will play in the NIT.

It marks the third trip to the NIT for Brad Brownell as Clemson's head coach. The Tigers played in the tournament under Brownell in 2014 and again in 2017. This week's appearance in the NIT marks the 17th time in school history where Clemson holds an 18-16 record all-time. The Tigers are 12-4 in the NIT all-time in games played at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson has made the NCAA Tournament just twice in Brownell's nine years as head coach. The 50-year old has an opportunity to reach the 20-win mark for just the fourth time at Clemson while in the NIT this go-around.

Clemson has made the NCAA Tournament just 12 times in program history - 1980, 1987, 1989, 1990*, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2018.

The Tigers are led by four seniors, including three players who average double digits in scoring per game - Marcquise Reed (19.3 ppg), Elijah Thomas (13.0 ppg) and Shelton Mitchell (11.5 ppg).

Wright State, from the Horizon League, carries a 21-13 record into the NIT.

The 32-team NIT was founded in 1938.

