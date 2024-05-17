BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In recent years it's been natural to speculate about what might end up driving Dabo Swinney away from the college game.

Pay for play and the transfer portal seem like obvious candidates.

But the elimination of walk-ons might do the trick.

We say that mostly in jest, because it's hard for us to imagine Swinney walking away anytime soon no matter what unrecognizable form the collegiate model takes from here.

Yet if there's anything that's central to the core of who Swinney has been as a person and who he is as a leader, it has to be the walk-on ethos.

