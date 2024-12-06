Covil to enter transfer portal

The Chesapeake (Va.) native leaves Clemson having played in 32 career games with 36 tackles. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Covil, a third-year junior for the Tigers, played in 11 of Clemson's 12 games this season with one start. He logged just 123 snaps from scrimmage.

Clemson defensive back Sherrod Covil Jr . intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report by On3's Pete Nakos .

Covil, who becomes the second Clemson player this week to declare his intentions to enter the portal, signed with the Tigers in 2022 as a four-star prospect out of Oscar Smith High School.

Rivals.com billed Covil 214th nationally overall regardless of position, 16th among safety recruits and sixth overall regardless of position in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Covil picked the Tigers over a host of other major offers in the recruiting process, notably Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Michigan, Miami, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and USC.

Earlier this week veteran Clemson wide receiver Troy Stellato declared his intentions to enter the portal.

