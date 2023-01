Clemson enters the second signing day (February 1) of the current recruiting cycle with the nation's No. 8-ranked recruiting class according to Rivals.com.

The Tigers again put a bow on the cycle with a five-star acquisition after Rivals100 member (DL) Peter Woods of Alabaster (Ala.) was upgraded to five stars by the network earlier in the week.

In this feature, check out every five-star signee at Clemson in the Dabo Swinney Era.