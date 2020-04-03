CLEMSON | Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney visited with the media via phone today to wrap up spring practice and discuss other topics. Here's the rundown of some his more notable observations: (Presented in notes/quotes form) *** Tonight was going to be the All-In Ball. Was going to be a special night. We know this community greatly depends on us. They've raised more than $5 million through the All-In Ball over the last decade. Something we had to postpone, but we postponed it. We will have the All-In Ball somewhere down the road and meet the needs of so many people who are depending on it. This will pass. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! *** Grateful that we were able to evaluate our team through nine practices. One full scrimmage, one half scrimmage. We were able to make a lot of progress. This team without question is further ahead of where we were last year at this time. We just have a lot more functional players in our first groups. Last year our first group defensively, particularly up front, was as green as they come. Now a lot of our 1s and even 2s can go play winning football for us. ALSO SEE: Clemson's verbal commitments | Friday Insider Notes | Friday Update On Will Shipley | The latest on the nation's No. 1 inside linebacker | 5-star Update **** This whole deal has created a unique challenge for us as a football team. I knew we had great people. But to see everyone rise up and adapt and find a way to be great, it’s been special to be a part of it. **** I’ve never been more busy. Can’t wait to get back to the office at work because it seems like I’m on the phone all day.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney believes there will be college football this fall. (Getty)

**** Guys are doing a great job in school with our tutoring program. It’s all the same as if we were here. Tutoring, class attendance, meetings, all those things are very structured and it’s been great. **** ACC and NCAA allow us to meet with players four hours a week. To be honest with you we’re going to get a lot done. Right now we need to be over-communicating with our players, not under-communicating. Ordinarily after the spring game we wouldn’t be allowed to meet with them. Doing these four hours within our practice block so it doesn’t interfere with classes or workout time. I love the mindset that we have. **** Most of our guys have access to weights. 80-something guys. They get sent a daily plan. Those who do not have access to weights, our strength coaches have done a great job of sending them creative workouts so that can accomplish the same thing. Our strength staff is probably pretty sore right now from doing so much demonstrating. **** The reason we’ve been a great program is leadership, accountability, responsibility and discipline. Those are the things that are important right now. I always say character is what you’re doing when nobody’s looking. Championships are won when nobody’s in the stadium. Don’t just come back ready. Come back better. Same for us as the staff. We’re all going to come back better. A lot of professional growth, a lot of personal growth. **** Food/nutrition staff has been great. The players all have a list of items that fit their meal plans. The nutrition staff has put together grocery lists for them and instructions on how to put it all together.

**** When we all get back together, we’re going to have such a better appreciation of community and sitting in a room together and hugging somebody’s neck. All those little things we sometimes take for granted. **** Safeties did a great job this spring. That’s going to be a strength for us, I don’t have any doubt about it. Mickey Conn has done a great job. Second-year guys did a great job. Throw Nolan back in there, that’s going to be a strength of our team. Fast, physical, athletic and a really good knowledge base. Was pretty cool to see these guys be ready for their opportunity.

Swinney and Clemson's staff continue to be impressed with starting MIKE backer Jamie Skalski. (Tigerillustrated.com)

**** Mike Jones was probably one of the brightest spots of spring ball. Still some work to do there behind him. I thought Trenton Simpson really came on. **** James Skalski, it’s almost not fair having him out there. I want to take him off the practice field every day. It’s something else. There’s not one guy in our linebacker group I worry about. **** Wanted to see all the DL who played last year come back in a different place, and they did. All those returning guys look the part now. Last year we were kind of hoping we could develop them. Last year it was just talent. Now it’s not just talent. More commitment and chemistry. They were all exposed a little bit last year as far as what they have to do to be great players. ***** Didn’t miss a beat with first OL this spring. That speaks to the job Robbie Caldwell has done with development. Matt Bockhorst and Cade Stewart played a lot of snaps. Think we’ve got a chance to be as good as we’ve ever been at tackle. **** Second OL is a work in progress. The good news is our second group is our second group so we’ve got time to develop them. When we get Blake Vinson back it’ll give us a guy that helps bridge that gap. All those second-team guys had their heads spinning all spring long. They’re probably glad to have that hose pipe out of their mouths. **** Our running back group has never been better. **** Brannon Spector is going to be a star for us over his career. ****I wanted to see Jack Maddox step in at snapper and he did a great job. ****Recruiting is going great. The spring game is a huge opportunity for us so we missed that. But we’ve had two big Junior Days and already have 10 commits. We’re very focused on who we want to fill those spots. Most of the guys have been on campus already. Having 70,000 fans in the stadium for the spring game is big for recruiting so we missed that. Still communicating with our recruits daily, just like if we were sitting in the office. Biggest change is not being able to go out on the road in May, but we’re focused on the guys we want to fill the remaining spots and we touch base with those guys every day. We’ve been able to have even more time as a staff to watch tape. Pretty much every day I’m Face-timing with some recruit or texting them.

Freshman wideout Brannon Spector drew more praise from Dabo Swinney on Friday. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

***On his preference for delaying the season maybe to next spring, or shortening season: My preference is let’s get to work and let’s go play. That’s the best-case scenario and I think that’s what’s going to happen. I have zero doubt that we’re going to be playing. The stands are going to be packed and the Valley is going to be rocking. I don’t have any doubt. That’s the only thought I have. **** Says his best case is having players back for Summer 1. Worst case is have them back in early July and prep them for camp and get on with it. **** He was asked about Nick Saban and Alabama monitoring their players with Apple watches: "Our guys are putting in the work. I don’t need an Apple watch to tell me that." **** Nolan Turner is doing well with his rehab. He is actually coming back up here to his home here. So he’s actually going to be able to go over and do his rehab with Danny Poole. Bryton Constantin and Andrew Booth are doing rehab virtually. Constantin also has someone he's working with back home. **** On the top candidate for the No. 3 corner/nickel: Technically they’re all candidates. Really depends on how it shakes out with the starting two corners. Right out of the gate, Mario Goodrich is definitely a guy that could be a great true nickel. DK could do it in a heartbeat. So we’ve got some options. Malcolm Greene will get here this summer. We’ll see where he is. Fred Davis has a lot on his plate, and Booth we weren’t able to get out there. Mario was going to come back in the second half of spring practice, but obviously wasn’t able to do that. We had some unique players in Dorian and Isaiah, just very unique type guys. And I tell you, Mike has done a great job and will give us exactly what we need there. With 10 personnel and 11 personnel, you really need a third corner. We used K’Von there. He gave us some flexibility there playing that true nickel position. We probably have a couple of those safety guys who fit that, but they’re still pretty young. ****He was asked about the positive of spending so much time with his family: Never, ever, ever, ever in my life have we spent this much time together because we’re always busy, busy doing life. We’re in Clemson now. Were in Florida for a week. May go back down for Easter. I’ve never been more busy. Talking to a lot of NFL people. Have had conversations with several NBA people. Meetings, etc. It's a strange time for all of us, but we’re going to come out of it better. Huge blessing to have some very unexpected family time with my kids, with Kath, watching a bunch of home videos and played a bunch of cards. It’s been awesome to have this unique time. Have done some Karaoke. My garage is spotless. My attic is clean. My closet is cleaned out. That’s a positive. We all have a chance to be more connected, hopefully spiritually, but also with our families.

Trevor Lawrence will again enter the season as a serious Heisman Trophy contender. (Getty)

**** He was asked if he's considered the possibility that Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne might've played their last college snaps. "I haven’t considered that for one second. I’m going to let everybody else consider that." **** On the progress of the quarterbacks: Wow. That’s the biggest word I can say about this quarterback room. Unbelievable character of men. Trevor, just what you would expect of a guy that’s going to graduate in December and has lost one game. He’s pretty special where he is right now. Awesome to see his sense of urgency this spring on the details. Just the precision in what he’s doing, it’s at another level. Taisun when he came in last year was overwhelmed. Day 1 he was throwing dirtballs and it was moving fast. But he’s worked his tail off and the game has slowed down. Had an excellent nine days. He’s never going to look like D.J. or Trevor just watching him throw it because he has a little different technique, but he has arm strength and arm talent. D.J. is an unbelievable talent. Just unbelievable. To see a guy that big, sometimes he makes Trevor look normal with his ability to just rip that football. It’s unbelievable. It really is. He can move, too. Never seen a guy quite like him. Very unique. You look at these guys and you forget they’re just pups. So much to learn. D.J. picked it up quick. He was never overwhelmed. And if he was you really didn’t know it. He’s got a lot to learn, a lot to do this summer. But I thought he took advantage of his opportunities and got better. **** Said they’re a long way off from clarity at the No. 2 QB spot. Said he was excited about the spring game providing a bigger stage for the two backups. Said Taisun has been here longer, so if they played today Taisun would be the backup. But a long way to go. **** On possibly extending August camp: Definitely don’t want to see camp extended. I don’t think that’s the way to go. Camp is tough, man. You don’t want to extend that. But from an equitable standpoint, I don’t think it’s fair we got to go out and have nine practices and some teams have none. So there needs to be equity there. I don’t know what the number is. But there needs to be some leeway this year due to these circumstances and next year we can get back on a normal schedule. There should be some relief to allow everyone to have some OTA’s, if you will. No pads, helmets only. Do drill work, install your offense and defense, do some 7-on-7. And just teach. Do what you would do. Evaluate your team a little bit, condition them, and get them ready for camp. **** He was asked if he and Clemson are "angry" after the loss to LSU. I wouldn’t say I’m angry. I’m too blessed to be stressed. We got our butts whipped and we move on. It’s in the rear-view mirror. Just like if we lost, it would be in the rear-view mirror. I’m more motivated by winning than by losing. I don’t need to lose to be motivated. *** On WRs: Super proud of Tyler Grisham. What an awesome job he did. Really hate that it got cut short. He’s going to be really good for us and just really proud of him. Great to see Amari out there without a brace. Justyn was having a great spring before he got hurt. We almost played Spector last year full go. Ladson had a totally different approach. He was progressing, had a great spring, but missed all of camp. Ngata is a man. He is a grown man. He did some great things as a freshman last year. He hit that wall at one point last year but he pushed through and finished strong.

Five-star sophomore wideout Joe Ngata. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)