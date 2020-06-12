Clemson has scooped up two of North Carolina’s most coveted prospects this cycle and sits in the favorite seat for its top-ranked recruit.

Furthermore, the Tigers made Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw one of their first rising junior offers earlier this month, with an offer dispensed to Salisbury (N.C.) linebacker Jalon Walker to boot.

In this feature, Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at the best Clemson has procured for specific states or geographic battlegrounds.