News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-12 15:30:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Dabo Swinney's biggest recruiting wins in North Carolina

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson has scooped up two of North Carolina’s most coveted prospects this cycle and sits in the favorite seat for its top-ranked recruit.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Furthermore, the Tigers made Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw one of their first rising junior offers earlier this month, with an offer dispensed to Salisbury (N.C.) linebacker Jalon Walker to boot.

ALSO SEE: Dabo Swinney's biggest recruiting wins in Georgia | Dabo Swinney's biggest recruiting wins in South Carolina | Clemson's verbal commitments

In this feature, Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at the best Clemson has procured for specific states or geographic battlegrounds.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}