Bowman was one of two running backs signed by Clemson's coaching staff last winter, joining Kobe Pace of Cedartown, Ga.

Bowman, a native of Lakeland (Fla.), totaled six carries in the Tigers' season-opener versus Wake Forest. In game two versus The Citadel, Bowman carried the football just three times for 10 yards.

CLEMSON | Tigerillustrated.com confirmed Thursday afternoon that Clemson true freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman has entered the transfer portal.

Rivals.com billed Bowman five stars, rating him as the nation's No. 2 running back recruit and third overall regardless of position in the state of Florida. The network also rated Bowman 26th nationally overall regardless of position.

Clemson has two running back commitments in its 2021 recruiting class currently - Matthews (N.C.) Rivals100 member Will Shipley and Loganville (Ga.) four-star Phil Mafah.

