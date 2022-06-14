DIXON TO CLEMSON

The Tigers picked up their seventh public commitment in eight days Tuesday afternoon, landing a pledge from Warminster (Pa.) Archbishop Wood Catholic tight end Markus Dixon .

Dixon (6-5, 225) chose Clemson over finalists Texas A&M, Miami, Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Rutgers. He also held offers through the process from Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh and Maryland.

"Clemson speaks for itself," Dixon told Rivals.com this week. "A powerhouse program. They're always in the top 25, maybe in the top four every year with the playoffs."

Clemson, in the market to bring in two tight ends for this recruiting class, first reached out in late April to convey interest.

First-year tight ends coach Kyle Richardson traveled to check out Dixon during the spring evaluation period, and the ball got rolling from there.

Dixon then joined Naples (Fla.) First Baptist Academy's Olsen Henry as the two tight end guests for the Tigers' official visit gathering June 3-5.

Henry announced his commitment exactly one week ago, putting Richardson within striking distance of nabbing both of his targets.

"I think coach (Dabo) Swinney and coach Rich did a great job of keeping everything factual on the visit and showing me nothing but statistics about the school and how much they utilize the tight ends," Dixon said. "Pretty much their message is that I would excel there."