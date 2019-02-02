Dukes (5-10, 195), who had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com , made his public declaration Saturday evening during a ceremony at his school.

Charleston (S.C.) First Baptist running back Michel “Mikey” Dukes has announced his commitment to Clemson.

Syracuse was the other finalist, while East Carolina and Appalachian State were also on the table late. His offer sheet also included South Carolina,



Clemson's staff has sought to take multiple running backs in this recruiting class with the chance that its depth chart a year from now would only include Lyn-J Dixon and whichever prospects it brings in from this cycle.

We began writing about Dukes as a name to seriously track after the Dabo Swinney Camp in June 2017.

Co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott has kept close tabs on Dukes since.



Dukes coveted the Clemson offer but had his patience tested several times along the way.

That patience was rewarded when the Tigers formally offered during his official visit two weeks ago.