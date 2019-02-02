Dukes Commits To Clemson
Charleston (S.C.) First Baptist running back Michel “Mikey” Dukes has announced his commitment to Clemson.
Dukes (5-10, 195), who had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com, made his public declaration Saturday evening during a ceremony at his school.
Syracuse was the other finalist, while East Carolina and Appalachian State were also on the table late. His offer sheet also included South Carolina,
Clemson's staff has sought to take multiple running backs in this recruiting class with the chance that its depth chart a year from now would only include Lyn-J Dixon and whichever prospects it brings in from this cycle.
We began writing about Dukes as a name to seriously track after the Dabo Swinney Camp in June 2017.
Co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott has kept close tabs on Dukes since.
Dukes coveted the Clemson offer but had his patience tested several times along the way.
That patience was rewarded when the Tigers formally offered during his official visit two weeks ago.
As a junior, he rushed for 2,030 yards and 29 touchdowns.
He becomes the 28th member of Clemson’s recruiting class and second running back addition, joining Naples (Fla.)’s Chez Mellusi.
The Tigers remain in the chase for Jackson (Miss.) Prep four-star Jerrion Ealy, who could elect to pursue pro baseball this summer regardless of where he signs Wednesday.
Clemson heads into the second National Signing Day (February 6) with the No. 8-ranked recruiting class in the nation according to Rivals.com.
