Today Clemson will lock in over two-dozen prospects for what will be another top 10-ranked recruiting class.

The Tigers will not be done with their 2019 recruiting class today, as we expect potential additions to the class in the month of January before the cycle's second National Signing Day on February 6.

In this capsule Tigerillustrated.com will list prospect profile cards signifying their confirmed signatures as they trickle in.

