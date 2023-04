Clemson's representation in this year's NFL Draft was comprised of six players - first-rounders (DL) Myles Murphy and (DL) Bryan Bresee, third-rounder (LB) Trenton Simpson and fifth-rounders (DL) K.J. Henry, (OL) Jordan McFadden and (TE) Davis Allen.

All told, the Tigers now own 77 draft picks in the Dabo Swinney era, which includes 17 first-rounders.

In this feature, Tigerillustrated.com lists every Clemson draftee in the Swinney era.