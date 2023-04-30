Perception matters. Had Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee each been selected five spots later in the NFL Draft, that wouldn't have changed their career trajectory as professionals (other than putting them with a different franchise, and that influences how a career turns out). Their value as players isn't defined by that fine a line. But what a difference in how we view them by the thin margin of being first-round picks rather than second-rounders. It's silly when you think about it, just as we annually discuss draft risers and fallers as if anyone really knew where they were otherwise going. No, this is what the market says they are. The story, though, comes out so much more in Clemson's favor upon having back-to-back first-round draft picks. The narrative so easily could have spun into how a pair of former five-stars went to Clemson and underperformed by winding up second-rounders despite their vast potential. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! The Tigers come out victorious, able to sell recruits for this class and the next on another two prominent defensive linemen who were developed into the golden first-round standard.

Former Clemson defensive end and first-round draft pick Myles Murphy is shown here at an introductory news conference with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor Saturday in Cincinnati. (AP)

So in that sense, Clemson triumphs first and foremost. Draft positioning is important for money as well as opportunity -- the higher you go, the more chances you're going to get as a player, it's as simple as that. But this observer has always felt that to which organization you're drafted is more important -- what surrounds you as far as teammates, coaches, culture and expectations play such a vital role in player development and formation as a pro. So the following stance is admittedly hypocritical. Yet we couldn't help but also witness Clemson's draft returns and feel they could have, if not should have, been so much more. Murphy didn't go late first round because of any physical shortcoming. Here's believing they saw what we did as early as a year ago -- Murphy is good and periodically flashes greatness, but there's just another level he hasn't pushed himself to and didn't do so again as a junior. There are top-half of the first round tools in that body. But the knock on Murphy yet tapping into his full potential was a fair one, in our estimation. After watching Washington decline last week to pick up the extra year contract option on former Ohio State star end Chase Young, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, here's at least thinking that going later in the first round gives Murphy a better chance of getting to where he needs to be without the additional burden of superstar expectations. The NFL is a man's job and, for most, requires greater attention to detail, personal accountability and daily drive and perseverance than what a lot of talented players get away with at the college level. It's why we could easily see offensive lineman Jordan McFadden and tight end Davis Allen, both fifth-rounders, having extended pro careers and maybe superior longevity to the higher-round picks. Those are two guys who have shown the ability to adapt and grow as players, demonstrate mental and physical toughness as well as handle their business like pros.

Bryan Bresee endured his share of obstacles while at Clemson, but now heads into the NFL as a first-rounder. (AP)

Bresee, of course, dealt with tragically mitigating circumstances for which no one would reasonably blame him in being inconsistent and even a shell of his former self. The fact that he nonetheless snuck into the first round only spoke to a team seeing him as having that top-10 type of potential once his life and health are back in order. As we suggested on The WestZone message board before his extended wait Friday night occurred, linebacker Trenton Simpson lasting until the third round and No. 86 overall didn't come as a surprise to us because of the question for how he'll translate in the NFL. There are plenty of great college players who don't make it in the pros because the NFL is very role-specific, and you have to be able to do a certain job at a high level. Simpson struggled transitioning to inside linebacker as a junior and eventually ended up back as a hybrid stand-up edge linebacker. Some will say he should have returned and made a business mistake in leaving. Often too easy to declare only with hindsight. But moreover, it's not as if another year in college stood to change who he is. We loved the quotes Dabo Swinney disseminated through the university on each of his draftees because they weren't just public relations pats on the back. Swinney, if you were reading carefully, gave courteous but candid opinions on the player and what their NFL team was getting. This felt like a draft for which Clemson could both celebrate and feel humbled. -- PAUL STRELOW Cole Cubelic is an SEC guy through his ties to Auburn and his frequent responsibilities covering the conference for ESPN, yet we've always found he does a better job than most of paying close attention to schools elsewhere. Late last week he unearthed a gem of a stat: After the selections of Murphy and Bresee, it gave Clemson nine defensive linemen and linebackers taken in the first round since 2015. That's the most of any school.

Former five-star recruit Trenton Simpson is shown here in Indianapolis (Ind.) last month at the NFL Combine. (USA Today Sports)