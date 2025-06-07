Advertisement
Published Jun 7, 2025
Every four-star offensive line recruit in the Dabo Swinney Era
Tigerillustrated.com
Tigerillustrated.com

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Under second-year offensive line coach Matt Luke, Clemson has a program record six four-star offensive line commits, which of course stands as the highest-rated offensive line class in Clemson history.

In this feature, Tigerillustrated.com has a look at every offensive line recruit in the Dabo Swinney era with at least a four-star billing from Rivals.com.

ALSO SEE: Swinney Camp Insider III | Friday Insider | Clemson back in the recruiting game | Clemson's verbal commitments

Two signees received the network's highest-ranking - five stars Jackson Carman of Fairfield (OH) in 2018 and Tristan Leigh of Fairfax (Va.) in 2021.

2009

Advertisement

2013

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Advertisement