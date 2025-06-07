Every four-star offensive line recruit in the Dabo Swinney Era

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Under second-year offensive line coach Matt Luke, Clemson has a program record six four-star offensive line commits, which of course stands as the highest-rated offensive line class in Clemson history.

In this feature, Tigerillustrated.com has a look at every offensive line recruit in the Dabo Swinney era with at least a four-star billing from Rivals.com.

Two signees received the network's highest-ranking - five stars Jackson Carman of Fairfield (OH) in 2018 and Tristan Leigh of Fairfax (Va.) in 2021.