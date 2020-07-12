FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to check out all of our inventory, plus early summer DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel!

Today Tigerillustrated.com lists every offensive line signee in the Dabo Swinney Era.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Not listed below are several prospects who ultimately played on the offensive line while at Clemson, but were listed by Rivals.com at other positions out of high school, notably (DT) Tyler Shatley, (TE) Eric MacLain, (DE) Joe Gore and (DT) Gage Cervenka.

ALSO SEE: Every quarterback recruit in the Dabo Swinney Era | Every wide receiver recruit in the Dabo Swinney Era | Every running back recruit in the Dabo Swinney Era | Every tight end recruit in the Dabo Swinney Era

Two prospects listed below have not yet signed in commitments Ryan Linthicum of Damascus (MD) and Marcus Tate of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.