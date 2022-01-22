Every Rivals250 offensive line recruit in the Dabo Swinney Era
Dabo Swinney is no stranger to signing highly regarded offensive line prospects, as evidenced by a long line of four-star acquisitions since he was named Clemson's head coach in December of 2008.
Today Tigerillustrated.com lists every Rivals250 member at the position signed by Clemson since Swinney became head coach.
Not listed below are numerous four-star offensive linemen signed in the Swinney Era who were not members of the Rivals250.
- Isaiah Battle (Fork Union, Va.)
- John Simpson (North Charleston, SC)
- Matt Bockhorst (Cincinnati, OH)
- Bryn Tucker (Knoxville, Tenn.)
- John Williams (Canton, Ga.)
