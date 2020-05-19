Barrett Carter is clearly one of the top linebackers in the 2021 class. Maybe he is the best overall. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound athlete out of Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett piled up over 50 offers and had it down to Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State before announcing that he is headed to the ACC to be a Tiger and play for Dabo Swinney. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Years ago, he thought he might be a baseball prospect heading into his senior year, not the No. 2 inside linebacker in America.

Carter tells his story behind his commitment. IN HIS OWN WORDS For the longest time, I thought I was going to grow up and be a professional baseball player. I was just about the only kid on my little league team that could hit a home run over the fence. I had dreams and aspirations of being the next David Ortiz. Then one Friday morning in elementary school, I saw all of the football players wearing their jerseys — and I felt excluded. That was the beginning of my journey. For the North Gwinnett Youth football program, the coaches would host tryouts where they would evaluate the players who wanted to play. At tryouts, we started with just running and catching a ball. When it was my time to go, I ran and I made a spectacular diving catch. At that exact moment, I felt something click and that’s when my love for football started to grow. ALSO SEE: Clemson's verbal commitments | Carter commits to Clemson | The latest on Nolan Rucci Years moved on and I felt myself improving each season in football. I began to think, maybe this football stuff might just be for me!

Fast forward to my freshman year of high school. I was just relaxing in the weight room after school when the head freshman coach said that I, and a few other players, would be brought up to varsity once our 9th grade season ends. That was probably the best news i had ever received in my life. One Friday night at Discovery High School, our team was up by 40 points. At halftime, the running back coach, Todd Faulkner, told me that I would be going in during the fourth quarter. Honestly, I think I peed my pants with how nervous I was. But I can truly say, I made the most of my opportunity and had about 50 rushing yards.

Barrett Carter, the nation's No. 2 inside linebacker recruit, is shown here with his family celebrating his commitment to Clemson. (Rivals.com - Chad Simmons)

Fortunately, we ended up winning state that year, the first time in school history!

Skipping ahead a few months to spring football, I received the news that my position will be changing to linebacker. I was always a wide receiver and a running back, so let’s just say I wasn’t too fond of this decision. But on May 16, 2018, my life was changed forever. A day where tears were shed, stress was relieved, and a day where I started to believe that dreams really do come true. I thought it was just an ordinary day at school, but in fourth period I received a blue note that said to come to the field house. As I do so, I walk into head coach Brad Stewart’s office and there’s the Temple University linebacker coach. He gifted me the news that he was going to offer me a full ride scholarship to Temple University. I thought I was dreaming. I told myself that it can’t be real. But hey, God works in mysterious ways and I surely believed it after that moment. I felt like all of the weight on my shoulders was lifted off of me. I was more happy than I could put into words, but I knew that this couldn’t be the end. I had so much more left to prove. I worked my butt off, lifting, training, and keeping my grades up because I didn’t want that to be the last time I felt that feeling. I feel like I can finally say, that the hard work paid off.

Carter mulled over 50 scholarship offers before ultimately casting his lot with the Tigers. (Chad Simmons - Rivals.com)

It is truly a blessing that I was able to be in the position that I was in. They’re many athletes in the country that have just as much talent as I do, and many that are better than me, so the opportunities that I was given are not taken for granted. I never once even imagined myself being able to say I am a national recruit that has offers and stars by my name. It’s all just a blessing and I am more thankful that I could put into words. If I could give any young kid some pointers, the No. 1 thing is to always, and I repeat always keep school and academics first. If sports do not work out for you, then you can always lean on your degree. The next thing is to never be comfortable with where you are. Greatness isn’t something that comes automatically, you have to strive to be great every single day in everything that you do. Lastly, do not get too caught up in social media. You will see kids getting offers and you may find yourself getting discouraged about it and questioning on why you don’t have any. The best thing to do is keep your head down and grind, because that will not go unnoticed. My recruitment process has been nothing but a blessing from the most high. I wouldn’t have wanted to have it any other way. I want to start off by thanking my Lord and Savior, I always referred to Philippians 4:13. “I can do all things through Christ that gives me strength “. That is one Bible verse that will always stick with me in whatever I do. Next I would like to thank each and every coach that has coached me starting from little league until now. A special shoutout to Coach Boo and Coach Stewart though, my two toughest coaches that want nothing but greatness and success for me. Thank you to all of the coaches who took a chance on me and gave me the opportunity to play for their university.