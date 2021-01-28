TigerIllustrated - Florida cornerback meets Clemson's defensive staff

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Clemson has taken another step in the courtship of its latest cornerback target.

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna corner Ryan Turner conducted a group FaceTime call with the Tigers' defensive staff within the last week, having picked up his offer a week earlier.

