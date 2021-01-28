TigerIllustrated - 2021 Clemson Football Schedule Unveiled

2021 Clemson Football Schedule Unveiled
CLEMSON -- The 2021 Clemson football schedule is out. The '21 slate was released by the Atlantic Coast Conference Thursday morning.
The Tigers' non-conference slate will be highlighted by a season-opening tilt versus Georgia in Charlotte, N.C. The Tigers' other non-conference opponents include South Carolina State, UConn and of course instate rival South Carolina.
Clemson has one Friday night game on its schedule - an October 15 matchup with Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.
***** Clemson's spring game will be on April 3.
CLEMSON 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (all home games in caps)
Sept. 4: Georgia (Charlotte)
Sept. 11: SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Sept. 18: GEORGIA TECH
Sept. 25: at N.C. State
Oct. 2: BOSTON COLLEGE
Oct. 9: OPEN DATE
Oct. 15: at Syracuse (Friday)
Oct. 23: at Pitt
Oct. 30: FLORIDA STATE
Nov. 6: at Louisville
Nov. 13: UCONN
Nov. 20: WAKE FOREST
Nov. 27: at South Carolina
