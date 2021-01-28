TigerIllustrated - 2021 Clemson Football Schedule Unveiled

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON -- The 2021 Clemson football schedule is out. The '21 slate was released by the Atlantic Coast Conference Thursday morning.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Tigers' non-conference slate will be highlighted by a season-opening tilt versus Georgia in Charlotte, N.C. The Tigers' other non-conference opponents include South Carolina State, UConn and of course instate rival South Carolina.

ALSO SEE: Thursday Insider Notes | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 2 | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 3 | Clemson signees | Clemson's junior commitments

Clemson has one Friday night game on its schedule - an October 15 matchup with Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.

***** Clemson's spring game will be on April 3.

Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

CLEMSON 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (all home games in caps)

Sept. 4: Georgia (Charlotte)

Sept. 11: SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Sept. 18: GEORGIA TECH

Sept. 25: at N.C. State

Oct. 2: BOSTON COLLEGE

Oct. 9: OPEN DATE

Oct. 15: at Syracuse (Friday)

Oct. 23: at Pitt

Oct. 30: FLORIDA STATE

Nov. 6: at Louisville

Nov. 13: UCONN

Nov. 20: WAKE FOREST

Nov. 27: at South Carolina

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!