Florida State's starting lineup and players' star ratings as recruits

As Clemson (4-3, 3-2) continues preparation for Florida State (3-4, 2-2) ahead of Saturday's 3:30 p.m. meeting in Death Valley, Tigerillustrated.com offers up a quick rundown of the Seminoles' front-line personnel.

Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Below are the Rivals.com profiles for every starter on the Seminoles' offense and defense. On offense, FSU carries five transfers in its starting rotation. Defensively, the 'Noles also start five transfers.

ALSO SEE: Georgia 4-star set for first Clemson visit this week | Midweek Recruiting Insider | Additional Tuesday Recruiting Nuggets | Clemson's verbal commitments

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is 7-5 against FSU and has won five in a row in the series.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!