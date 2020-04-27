CLEMSON | Corey Clark, the esteemed chronicler of Florida State football who writes for our Rivals.com friends at Warchant.com, produced a column on the SEC's dominance of the NFL Draft and what it means for the ACC.

Clark rightly pointed out the amusingly incongruent act of an Arkansas assistant coach, Kendal Briles, pimping the SEC's 15 first-round selections with the predictable #ItJustMeansMore hashtag (the Razorbacks have lost 23 of their last 24 SEC games and produced one first-round pick in the last 12 years).

Clark also rightly pointed out that, of the SEC's 40 players drafted in the first three rounds, 19 came from two teams.

It's become a routine for fans outside the SEC, exhausted from the endless blather about the SEC, to counter by saying the majority of the conference is ordinary and merely riding the coattails of one or two great programs.