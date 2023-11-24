Ellis Johnson has been on both sides of the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry.

As Tommy West's defensive coordinator from 1994-96, Johnson remembers facilities that were so bad that the Tigers once tried to practice in a nearby livestock arena.

"That lasted about 40 minutes and we left," he said. "The reason most people have never heard about it is because we didn't want to let it get out and risk recruits hearing about it.

"Clemson obviously doesn't have that problem now. Their facilities are amazing."

Johnson, a native of Winnsboro, was also on Steve Spurrier's staff at South Carolina from 2008 to 2011 as major recruiting hauls helped push the Gamecocks to sustained success they'd never experienced before and haven't since.

This is a great listen, as Johnson weighs in on both programs and of course Saturday night's matchup in Columbia.