LOOK WHO's IN THE TOP 10

CLEMSON -- For the fourth consecutive week the Clemson Tigers have made another jump in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The Tigers (26-5, 18-2 ACC) received a No. 10 ranking from pollsters Monday in the updated release, up a notch from last week's 11th-ranked billing.

Clemson, which has won eight straight games with its last loss coming on February 4, is enjoying a double bye in this week's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament before playing a Thursday night game.

ALSO SEE: Monday Insider | Sunday Elite Retreat Nuggets | Sunday Clemson Football Nuggets | Clemson's verbal commitments

Both the 26-win mark and 18 conference victories are a program record.