Published Mar 10, 2025
LOOK WHO's IN THE TOP 10
Tigerillustrated.com
CLEMSON -- For the fourth consecutive week the Clemson Tigers have made another jump in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers (26-5, 18-2 ACC) received a No. 10 ranking from pollsters Monday in the updated release, up a notch from last week's 11th-ranked billing.

Clemson, which has won eight straight games with its last loss coming on February 4, is enjoying a double bye in this week's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament before playing a Thursday night game.

Both the 26-win mark and 18 conference victories are a program record.

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 POLL (Updated March 10)

1. Duke (52 first place votes)

2. Houston (5)

3. Auburn (4)

4. Florida

5. Alabama

6. St. John's

7. Michigan State

8. Tennessee

9. Texas Tech

10. CLEMSON

11. Maryland

12. Iowa State

13. Louisville

14. Texas A&M

15. Kentucky

16. Memphis

17. BYU

18. Wisconsin

19. St. Mary's

20. Purdue

21. Missouri

22. Michigan

23. Oregon

24. Illinois

25. Marquette

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Drake 103, Arizona 82, UCLA 52, UC San Diego 39, UConn 38, Gonzaga 28, New Mexico 20, Creighton 18, Mississippi 17, VCU 6, High Point 4, Kansas 3, Akron 2, McNeese St. 1, Xavier 1.