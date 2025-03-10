LOOK WHO's IN THE TOP 10

CLEMSON -- For the fourth consecutive week the Clemson Tigers have made another jump in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Tigers (26-5, 18-2 ACC) received a No. 10 ranking from pollsters Monday in the updated release, up a notch from last week's 11th-ranked billing.
Clemson, which has won eight straight games with its last loss coming on February 4, is enjoying a double bye in this week's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament before playing a Thursday night game.
Both the 26-win mark and 18 conference victories are a program record.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 POLL (Updated March 10)
1. Duke (52 first place votes)
2. Houston (5)
3. Auburn (4)
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. St. John's
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Texas Tech
10. CLEMSON
11. Maryland
12. Iowa State
13. Louisville
14. Texas A&M
15. Kentucky
16. Memphis
17. BYU
18. Wisconsin
19. St. Mary's
20. Purdue
21. Missouri
22. Michigan
23. Oregon
24. Illinois
25. Marquette
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Drake 103, Arizona 82, UCLA 52, UC San Diego 39, UConn 38, Gonzaga 28, New Mexico 20, Creighton 18, Mississippi 17, VCU 6, High Point 4, Kansas 3, Akron 2, McNeese St. 1, Xavier 1.