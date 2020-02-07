When you’re playing for the national championship on an annual basis, you’re going to be able to recruit more top talent. And a lot of that talent is going to earn a spot on the field sooner than later.

Every healthy member of Clemson’s No. 9-ranked 2019 class appeared in multiple games last fall under NCAA guidelines allowing players to compete in as many as four games without exhausting their initial season of eligibility.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Fourteen players drew regular varsity action, while 14 redshirted.

In this annual series, Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at the freshmen you got glimpses of but didn’t see featured on a regular basis.

ALSO SEE: Freshmen Focus - Tayquon Johnson | Freshmen Focus: Taisun Phommachanh | Freshmen Focus: Chez Mellusi | Freshmen Focus: Jaelyn Lay | Freshmen Focus: Hunter Rayburn | Freshmen Focus: Frank Ladson | Freshmen Focus: Keith Maguire | Freshmen Focus: Greg Williams | Freshmen Focus: Andrew Booth | Freshmen Focus: Lannden Zanders | Freshmen Focus: Michel Dukes | Freshmen Focus: Will Putnam