Naturally Clemson fans are trying to find a logical path to the Tigers pulling off an upset of No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta next weekend.

And that brings us to the Tigers' cornerback predicament as game week nears.

PICTURED on the front page: Clemson junior cornerback and former Rivals100 member Jeadyn Lukus.

FRIDAY EVENING NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

***************************

LIMITED TIME OFFER (First-time subscribers-only): Get your first year at Tigerillustrated.com for a whopping 60-percent off!

PROMO CODE: KICKOFF2024

Offer valid through Friday, August 23.

SIGN UP HERE to get your 60% discounted subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!