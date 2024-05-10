Friday Insider
BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!
In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, our latest on De Kalb (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Mario Nash following his decision to officially visit Clemson later this month.
Details on a significant recruiting event going down this weekend and it involves numerous, highly-rated Clemson targets.
And our Friday update on an intriguing instate underclassman who is gaining traction after picking up several offers in recent weeks.
FRIDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)
*********************
BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!