BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest on two four-star prospects, the first being New Rochelle (N.Y.) lineman Rowan Byrne who spoke with Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke last night.

Also, our Friday update on Greensboro (N.C.) four-star quarterback Faizon Brandon.

And the latest on additional Clemson coaching stops, this time with a North Carolina flavor.

FRIDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

*********************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!