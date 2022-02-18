Friday Insider Notes

In mid-December, we first informed subscribers Clemson was in the market for a grad transfer interior lineman via the transfer portal.

Then in our Midweek Recruiting Insider, we wrote that we carried stronger conviction than ever the Tigers would be bringing in a veteran option.

You now have a reason.

Tigerillustrated.com's Larry Williams revealed the news Thursday that incumbent starting center Hunter Rayburn is done with football because of a neck condition.