Friday Insider Notes
In mid-December, we first informed subscribers Clemson was in the market for a grad transfer interior lineman via the transfer portal.
Then in our Midweek Recruiting Insider, we wrote that we carried stronger conviction than ever the Tigers would be bringing in a veteran option.
You now have a reason.
Tigerillustrated.com's Larry Williams revealed the news Thursday that incumbent starting center Hunter Rayburn is done with football because of a neck condition.
This was a situation we tried to tactfully but respectfully let readers know we were closely monitoring. Rayburn received the final verdict earlier this week.
Clemson chased Virginia center transfer Olu Oluwatimi in January before finishing runner-up to Michigan.
We will dive more into the Tigers' options in our Monday Insider.
