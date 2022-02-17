Rayburn done with football

Tigers spokesman Ross Taylor confirmed this afternoon that Rayburn, a key cog last season and who'd have been a definite starter in 2022, is going to transition into a role as a student assistant with Dabo Swinney's program.

CLEMSON -- Clemson offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn is done with football because of a neck condition, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.

Taylor said Clemson's medical staff believed it best that Rayburn step away from football after he spent last season battling pain from the neck condition.

Rayburn, who would have been a redshirt junior this fall, played 603 career snaps over 19 games with six starts.

Last season he became a key piece of the Tigers' interior offensive line, which was hit hard with injuries, while starting six times over nine games.

He started the final five games, three at center and two at left guard, as the Tigers' running game finally developed some consistency after struggling for most of the season.

Clemson returns Will Putnam at right guard and Marcus Tate at left guard, but the state of the center position will be a major question entering spring practice.

Mason Trotter missed the Cheez-It Bowl and his future at Clemson is uncertain.

Trent Howard was a backup at center late in the season but played just 53 snaps in 2021.

Rayburn played a total of 97 snaps in 2019 and 2020.

In high school Rivals.com billed Rayburn 57th nationally at his position and 79th overall regardless of position in the state of Florida.

