Clemson is in line to receive a return visit this spring from its new safety target.

Selma (Ala.) four-star DaKaari Nelson intends to return sometime next month after taking in the Tigers' elite junior day a couple of weeks ago.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

"That visit was great," Nelson told Tigerillustrated.com. "For one, I got to see the history of the program. Then the other great thing was getting to meet coach (Dabo) Swinney in person."