Top 100 recruit planning another Clemson visit
Clemson is in line to receive a return visit this spring from its new safety target.
Selma (Ala.) four-star DaKaari Nelson intends to return sometime next month after taking in the Tigers' elite junior day a couple of weeks ago.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
"That visit was great," Nelson told Tigerillustrated.com. "For one, I got to see the history of the program. Then the other great thing was getting to meet coach (Dabo) Swinney in person."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news