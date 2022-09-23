News More News
Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

As we brought to light earlier this week, Clemson has a significant recruiting stop tonight as defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall travels to Phenix City (Ala.) Central for four-star defensive end target Tomarrion Parker's big game against Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

It's a convenient night to send the private plane to Alabama with a couple of coaches.

Clemson plays at noon Saturday at Wake Forest, so the early start on the road precludes the majority of the staff from hitting the recruiting trail tonight.

Peter Woods' commitment was the high point of Clemson's unprecedented summer in recruiting. (Gary Crosby - US Presswire)

In addition to the aforementioned stop, we can now also share that defensive tackles coach Nick Eason will be breaking off to see Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star defensive tackle commitment Peter Woods.

Woods (6-4, 278), ranked No. 61 nationally by Rivals.com, has a highly publicized game against undefeated Clay-Chalkville, which features four-star quarterback Kamari McClellan and four-star Alabama junior corner commitment Jaylen Mbakwe.

Parker (6-4, 245), ranked No. 178 overall, is expected to have Hall at his school earlier in the day as well.

His game kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

