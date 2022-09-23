As we brought to light earlier this week, Clemson has a significant recruiting stop tonight as defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall travels to Phenix City (Ala.) Central for four-star defensive end target Tomarrion Parker's big game against Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

It's a convenient night to send the private plane to Alabama with a couple of coaches.

Clemson plays at noon Saturday at Wake Forest, so the early start on the road precludes the majority of the staff from hitting the recruiting trail tonight.